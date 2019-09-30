Poultry “attacked” passenger aircraft in Russia: the first details of the incident
September 30, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Russia there was a next state of emergency with the aircraft, which collided with a flock of birds.
According to Russian media, the Airbus A320 “Ural Airlines” flight Krasnodar — Irkutsk shortly after takeoff collided with birds. The crew emergency landed the plane in Koltsovo. Passengers should send to the destination in 11 hours in Moscow.
Recall that in late August, in Russia, the crash occurred on a private an-2 plane, which killed two people.
During landing the aircraft caught fire right landing gear. Hard landing Boeing led to the injury of 23 passengers, five of whom needed hospitalization.
