Poured hot water into the throat: the father killed his son, trying to exorcise his demon
In Arizona Pablo Martinez killed his 6-year-old son, trying to exorcise his demon. He framed the boy’s throat under a stream of hot water and drowned him. This writes the New York Post.
Pablo Martinez told investigators that he saw something evil in his son, when he took a bath. The father admitted that the boy was holding under running hot water to exorcise the demon.
The wife of Martinez, adoptive mother of the boy called the police after hearing “gurgling sound from the bathroom” and discovering that her husband keeps the boy under the faucet in the bathroom.
She demanded to stay, to which Martinez replied that he “had to do it.”
31 – year-old Pablo Martinez has admitted that he kept his son under running hot water for 5-10 minutes. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Police found the child’s body in his bed, completely naked and not breathing.
The boy had burns to 15% of the body, including the forearms, elbows and head. He was taken to hospital, where was pronounced dead.