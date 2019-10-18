Povaliy canceled a concert in Kiev after the scandal
Ukrainian singer Taisiya Povaliy refused jubilee concert, which was scheduled for December 10 in Kyiv, as reported by fans on social media.
View this post in Instagram
“Jubilee concert this year will not take place. On the one hand, upsets me, and with another — I understand that you need more time, and this means that I have not to age”she joked.
The singer also said that he hoped for a miracle and believed that the concert will be held. “My dear! To be honest, longed for a miracle! It’s so important for me,”she confessed.
“I am cooking for you a lot of interesting things in the near future about it will tell. Prior to the meeting a little bit later”, — said the singer.
We will remind that earlier Povaliy announced the concert on 10 December at the National Palace of arts “Ukraine”. But, as the Director of the National Palace Roman Nedzelsky, the concert has not been agreed, so to speak Povaliy is not allowed. The reason for this were also regular appearances for them in Russia.
Interestingly, concert tickets for them were sold to 14 August, and the singer hoped to be in Kiev.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter