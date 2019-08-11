Povaliy scared fans bad photo

Singer Taisiya Povaliy more dares to show fans photo without makeup. Published in Instagram a shot of them appeared without embellishment, fans criticized: on the face of the star is too obviously the work of a plastic surgeon.

What’s wrong with her eyes happened to his right eye something… He’s stronger somehow closed or not as open as the other”;
“Was more beautiful before the alteration”;
“I do not know without eyelashes and shadows”;
“Hard to learn”;
“On Pugachev similar, “admitted members of the singer in Instagram.

Now even preparing for a photo shoot on the beach Povaliy’s not forget the makeup and additionally protects your eyes sunglasses. This way the fans more than usual, because Taisia showered with compliments. “You look fantastic”, “Our solar beauty”, “Good beloved eyes“—not restrain delight of the fans, commenting on the new photos.

We will remind, earlier Povaliy admitted that in the pursuit of beauty and youth overdid the Botox injections.

In the last five years Povaliy performed mainly in Russia, but suddenly decided to come to Kiev with a concert. Solo performance at the Palace “Ukraine” dedicated to the 55th anniversary supper and planned for December 10.

