Povaliy was not allowed to give jubilee concert in the Palace “Ukraine”
Anniversary concert of serving in Russia and receiving an award of the popular Ukrainian singer Taisia Povaliy, which artist announced on 10 December at the National Palace of arts “Ukraine” will not take place.
This was during the briefing said the Director of the National Palace Roman Nedzelsky.
“Concert of Taisia Povaliy in the Palace “Ukraine” will not be, as not met the whole procedure … If she is a Ukrainian singer, you have to adapt to what we have today. If it does not adapt, the society will not accept it”, — quotes Nedzelsky “UKRINFORM”.
According to him, there are no preliminary agreements signed with the artist was not.
Nedzelsky added that these dates have even planned other activities.
The General Director of “Ukraine” also said that constantly consults with the security service about possible performances by Russian artists on its stage.
He noted that conduct tours in Russia — it is the moral responsibility of each of the artists.
“If they want to work in the Palace “Ukraine” and at the same time work in the Kremlin Palace, Putin thank and congratulate the Russian army victory Day, is a moral issue”, — said Nedzelsky.
We will remind, Taisiya Povaliy last five years have not acted in Ukraine. But she was a frequent visitor at the Kremlin concerts, toured extensively in Russia.
23 July, Instagram Povaliy announced his solo anniversary concert “Tonight and forever” in the National Palace of arts “Ukraine” of 10 December 2019.
The General Director of the NDI “Ukraine” the novel Nedzelsky has confirmed that no agreements to hold a concert for them is not signed.
At the same time on the national ticket operator Karabas.com concert tickets for them sold before 14 August.
