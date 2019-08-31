Poverty American-style: how to live low-skilled workers in the United States
Poverty in American is to work in service, especially in some fast food and get paid for it about $1 600 per month, or approximately $19,000 per year. And this is all without deduction of basic tax, writes one of the authors of zen.yandex.
Taxes
As everywhere you have to pay taxes. They are different, and some of them may not operate on the territory of certain States, except for Federal. They are compulsory everywhere.
Taxes in the United States are divided into three types:
- Federal;
- Staff;
- Local.
Federal. Usually this includes: income tax of 18% pension 4.2% and compulsory insurance for the poor and the needy of 1.45%.
Staff. Some States have their own exemptions in any tax. For example: income tax in Texas, Alaska, South Dakota, Florida, Wyoming and Nevada is 0% per year. But it does not negate the basic Federal income tax.
But in California you will pay more over Federal +13.3% in the Treasury of the state for their income. GST can also strongly influence other costs of a U.S. citizen. Usually it’s about 12% of the purchase amount. Alcohol and tobacco it can reach half of the cost of production.
Local. Also depending on the type of terrain you will pay tax on any costs the local town hall. This is usually the property tax, about 0.7% per month from the salary. If you have a car, then please make an insurance policy on her for $1 000-1 800 per year.
Mortgage in the US
Mortgage rate from 3.5% to 7% per year for the local citizen. The migrant will be about 8-9% per year. A family consisting of 2 persons, can afford average house in mortgage.
The average family is low-income workers
You — the cashier at the grocery store, your spouse(a) waiter(ka). Live on the outskirts of Miami in Florida.
You will receive $20 000 per year for each ($1 670 per month). In the end, the amount will be $40 000 per year.
Pay tax at 18% on income takes $7 200 per year. Pension contributions $1 680 per year for two people. And mandatory insurance for the poor, $580/year.
In the end we get $40 000-$7 200-$1 680-$580=$30 540 in the residue after payment of Federal taxes, and they took $9 460!
Since the family lives in Florida, she does not need to pay again the income, but in the Treasury of the state, and the real estate tax of 0.8% will still have to pay. It is still -$320/year.
But what is the property tax, if the house so there are none? Will have to take a mortgage. We were given average annual rate of 5%. Take it for 20 years. Quite a good one-storey house you can afford over $80 000 on the outskirts of the city. Our overpayment will be 100%, ie we give up $160 000 in 20 years. But will have to pay $667 each month and this amount will be ~$8 000.
For $80 000 by American standards, it is possible to buy a modest house with a garage for one car.
Would be good if we insure their homes. But annual insurance cost to us of 0.45% of the value of the family nest, it’s $336.
Car of the middle class in the US are cheap, suppose his parents gave, but in addition to fuel costs and maintenance are required to insure the car (this is mandatory). Here depends on the area of residence, length of service and the car. For the middle class and quiet area on the outskirts of an insurance Agency you will present this opportunity ~$90/month or $1080 annually.
The balance after all taxes is: $40 000-$9 460-$320-$8 000-$336-$1 080=$20 804 the annual balance of the household budget after taxes.
Except for one, which is called “sales tax”. They taxed all goods that you buy in the stores. Florida is 7.01 percent of the cost of goods.
Other expenses
Food for two (already calculated) $6 000. The gasoline-120 liters per month to ~$73 ($876/year) and car service for about $1,000 for the entire year. Phone $60/month and Internet $85/month take the family for a year $1 740.
Clothing about $3 000 per year if you do not show off.
Going to the movies three times a month for two $66 or $792 per year. Once a month, to go to a concert, the ticket price for two people is ~$100 or $1 200 per year. Check two times a month in a restaurant will cost about $90 + tip = $100-105 for two meals a day hike with the second half, and in the year it will be $1 230.
Once a year vacation on a cruise ship or in Hawaii $1 200 per person = $2 400.
And small things about $2 000 a year for the rest of the expenses will come.
They are still in these costs can defer about $3 500-3 700 per year to some of his whims. At the same time as the working poor family by American standards.