Povetkin in a spectacular battle with the fury won the world title: full fight video
On Saturday, August 31, in London at the O2 Arena before the main bout of the evening Lomachenko Campbell was the fight for the title of WBA International between Russian Alexander Povetkin (34 wins, 24 by knockout, 2 losses) and Briton Hughie fury (23 victories, 13 of them by knockout, 2 losses).
If Povetkin fight, held almost a year ago, in September of 2018 losing by knockout of Briton Anthony Joshua, but the fury came into the ring a month and a half ago in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) the British knocked out Nigerian Samuel Peter in his time and met with Vitali, and twice with Wladimir Klitschko.
The bookies have given a little more chance of winning a skilled Russians, but their ideas were ambitious Huey, who did not give rest laurels of the much more famous cousin of Tyson. The boxers played open box, not close to each other and exchanged blows that, for sure, will appeal to the audience to audience. During the fight fury was formed cut over his left eyebrow, but that did not stop him to spend on a ring all 12 rounds.
In the end, the fate of the match was decided by the judges, who unanimously with the same score (117:111) gave the victory, and with it the title of International champion of WBA Alexander Povetkin. For the Russians this belt was a good gift for the coming anniversary — September 2, boxer will be 40 years old.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter