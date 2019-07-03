Power electric cars Honda city e is 150 horses
After several months of waiting, Honda has released new details about power plant its first electric car, who are forced to look at the product of the Japanese brand on the other eye.
Honda has not yet disclose the dynamic characteristics, but claims that the car will provide “the high dynamics, efficiency and productivity” and they will be offered a sport mode that provides a faster response when you press on the gas pedal.
If you consider that the center of gravity e Honda is about 500 mm from the ground due to the placement of batteries under the floor, and the weight distribution along the axes reaches the most effective 50:50, there is no doubt in perfect balance, stability and controllability of the electric vehicle for its class.
In addition, a fascinating management will contribute to rear-wheel drive minimum turn radius (about 4.3 meters), which adds maneuverability on city streets and the interior of the Honda e is executed in a retro style with inserts “under the tree”, a large infotainment system and digital instrument panel.