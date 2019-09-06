Power in Russia will change dramatically in a year: in Moscow, made a loud statement (video)
Next year will dramatically change the political situation. This was stated by well-known Russian political analyst Valery Solovey in the air of radio “Echo of Moscow”.
“The political situation in Russia will begin to change very quickly. All of a sudden. In the next year. I say this completely unprecedented thing. All of a sudden. In the next year. I emphasize: it would be a surprise for everyone, even for the most part embedded observers”, — he said.
According to the expert, Russia will face a radical change of government.
“Dramatically. It may not happen overnight, but very strong, a significant movement in this direction will begin”, — said the Nightingale.
He drew attention to the noticeable “increase in political activity”, which is “very strong growth in irritation on the ground.”
“Certain signals we will be served the day of voting on 8 September, and not only Moscow and not Moscow, I would say much more important than St. Petersburg and gubernatorial elections. In General, the sentiments that prevail among those who can be called pragmatic in the Russian elite. They frankly scared” — said the Nightingale.
