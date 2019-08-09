Power Toronto still managed to vertically fix a frozen bridge on Cherry Street (PHOTO)

Loading...

Nearly a week after the information appeared that the lift bridge on Cherry Street, for unexplained reasons, out of order, nothing was very pleasing to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, the Port authority of Toronto (Toronto Ports) confirmed that the structure is “locked in the raised position due to mechanical/electrical failure”.

As for timing, when the bridge falls and again you are one of the few ways in which it is possible to get into the Port Lands … well, nobody knows.

The port authority said that the bridge between Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street is stuck in a vertical position over the Keating channel on 1 August.

Almost a week later movement in this area is still redirected, and 121 bus Fort York-Esplanade of the bridge continues to move on the bypass road.

Cyclists, meanwhile, are forced to bite your elbows, not being able to go on the new, recently completed section of the Martin Goodman Trail, the opening of which was expected with impatience, and it happened on the same day as the mechanical failure of the bridge.

Now there are posted signs, diluted a little confusion compared to what happened last weekend, but those who often goes to the beach Cherry Beach or anywhere else in anywhere else in the Port Lands upset more and more because of the lack of access.

The representative of the municipality of Toronto, on whose balance listed lift bridge on Cherry Street, media reported this week that experts hope will be able again to bring it in working condition “as soon as possible,” although no specific date yet.

“The municipality of Toronto and the Port authority are jointly working on the development of a plan for the safe lowering of the bridge, which includes the involvement of engineers at the lift bridges of this kind”, – said the representative of the port authority, entered into with the city a contract for the use of the bridge, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“Once the bridge is safely omitted, will begin repair work, – is spoken in the message. -Restoration of road communications with the Port Lands is a top priority, and several teams are working to as soon as possible to resolve this situation”.