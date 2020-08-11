Powerball USA will compete for the $169 million this Wednesday, the Ukrainians are eligible to participate in the lottery
The world famous American lottery “Powerball” again plays a nine-digit jackpot.
Wanting out of the Ukraine also have a chance to compete this week for the biggest at the moment the lottery prize in the world – $169 million! Read on to find out how you can participate in this exciting edition on the website of theLotter!
Citizens of Ukraine, along with the US residents, can participate in the draw.
“When jackpots reach such amounts, all begin to imagine how to change their lives in case of a win,” said Gordon Medenica, the representative of the National lottery.
The Powerball draws are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, jackpots often lead the top charts of the world’s largest lotteries and other prizes can make a fortune.
Americans love to buy lottery tickets. According to regular North American Association of lotteries, last year Americans spent more than $80 billion on lottery tickets. That’s more than Americans spend on movie theaters, video games, books, music and tickets to sporting events together.
Now, when for the first time the jackpot of your favorite lottery Powerball Americans – the United States reached $169 million, and growing interest in the legendary game.
October, 2018 store in Philadelphia. Wishing to break the record jackpot lottery Mega Millions of $1.5 billion are waiting for their turn to buy the ticket for good luck.
How to play the Powerball from Ukraine?
To buy Powerball tickets through the Internet, with theLotter, the world’s leading service for buying lottery tickets. When you place your order on the website located in the United States the representative of the company will buy on your behalf a ticket with your chosen numbers and game options, and then scan it and upload the image to your account on the site. This service is paid for from the small premium you pay upon purchase of the ticket. The website charges no Commission on your winnings.
To win a prize in the American lottery… it is real?
Of course. June 2020 theLotter has paid out over $100 million in prizes to winners who played via the website, and a considerable part of this sum has got to the players who won in the American lottery.
Female from Panama has won $30 million Lotto Florida
A. D. of Panama has already reached retirement age but continued to work to help their children. Now she can enjoy life – because she became the sole winner of the previous in July 2017 edition, which brought her the first prize of 30 million dollars!
Fan of lotteries from Iraq breaks $6.4 million for Oregon Megabucks
M. M. from Baghdad bought in August 2015 tickets on theLotter and won $6.4 million, This victory was widely covered by the press, they wrote even publications like NBC and the British Daily Mail.
Powerball once again plays a huge prize
A succession of draws with no winners allowed the jackpot to accumulate to a nine-digit amount. This Wednesday, August 12, the lottery will compete for $169 million.
Using services of theLotter, the citizens of Ukraine can also participate in this Grand circulation. Play Powerball on theLotter website, and can be the next name on the winners page of the website will be yours! Good luck!
The information provided in the article 10 of the Constitution of Ukraine and article 6 of the Law of Ukraine On national minorities in Ukraine
