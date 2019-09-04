Powerful brand Seat has revealed the stunning concept electric vehicle
The sub-brand Spanish brand Cupra unveiled its first offspring in the form of electrical crossover. official debut to the public will take place at the Frankfurt motor show.
Named after a ski resort near the French border in Catalonia, Tavascan, as they say, combines the brutality of an SUV with the elegance of a sports coupe and shows the evolution of the design of the Cupra, as it is a continuation of the parent company Seat.
The company notes that the appearance of Tavascan says about balance and honed aerodynamics. The front part is different from conventional cars with internal combustion engines, with the Cupra logo. This time the logo is highlighted in blue and placed under muted “jail.”
In the rear is also dominated by the sloping bumper, paired with cool ripped-line of the rear glass and light stripe the full width of the stern, crossed the Cupra logo.
The interior of the Cupra Tavascan with contrast materials, leather, carbon fiber and Alcantara. There’s a floating dashboard, but the center of attention — a digital dashboard and infotainment screen is 13 inches, which can be rotated. Moreover, the connectivity function, the dynamics and the smartphone has a built-in seat.
Cupra stresses that the concept of Tavascan designed to provide “performance, dynamics and handling required its clients.” For this purpose it is equipped with a twin-engine electric drive with a capacity of 302 HP that can reach speeds of 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.
Tavascan uses a very flexible platform Volkswagen Group MEB , combining two engines on both axles for four-wheel drive. The bottom panel is a lithium ion battery 77 kW/ h, taken from the version ID 3 VW’s largest capacity . Claimed range of 280 miles.
Brand predicts that the market for electric coupe SUV to grow at 15% every year, and hopes to benefit from this with future models that will evolve from Tavascan. The list of the specifications suggests that there is some production intent.