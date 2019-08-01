Powerful drink, instantly cleansing the respiratory tract: nose free, breath clean!

| August 1, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Мощный напиток, мгновенно очищающий дыхательные пути: нос свободный, дыхание чистое!

Infection acute respiratory infection our body reacts the abundant secretion of mucus in the nasopharynx and such unpleasant symptoms as nasal congestion, lacrimation, edema of the mucosa and paranasal sinuses, and headache.

Мощный напиток, мгновенно очищающий дыхательные пути: нос свободный, дыхание чистое!

“Primewow.ru” know the tool that can warn of impending disease. Make it at the first sign of a cold, to help the body faster to fight off the infection.

Мощный напиток, мгновенно очищающий дыхательные пути: нос свободный, дыхание чистое!

How to treat nasal congestion

This powerful drink has a detoxifying and antiviral effect. It is ideal for fighting colds, flu, sinusitis, relieves nasal congestion. Its action is aimed at strengthening the immune system and fight infection.

Мощный напиток, мгновенно очищающий дыхательные пути: нос свободный, дыхание чистое!

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 medium onion
  • 2 tbsp. water
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 tbsp. honey

PREPARATION AND APPLICATION

  1. Slice the onion not too thick rings, pour water and boil on moderate heat for 15 minutes.
  2. Take off from heat, let it brew 5 minutes, strain. When the drink has cooled slightly, add honey and lemon juice.
  3. Turned out daily drink. Take the tool in small portions during the day.

How to withdraw mucus

As a result of frequent colds in the nose and throat slime, which leads to deterioration of smell and hearing, loss of memory and attention.

Take a rule every day to wash the nose with saline: this procedure stimulates the expectoration of mucus, is the prevention of flu and colds.

Мощный напиток, мгновенно очищающий дыхательные пути: нос свободный, дыхание чистое!

It is also useful to carry out a special facial massage: it gives good results, especially in combination with other treatments.

In the video below, shows the procedure of a massage to help nasal congestion and removing mucus from the nasopharynx.

And yet if, after the taken measures, the state is not improving, but the stuffy nose remains, turn to the doctor for diagnosis. You might have accumulation of mucus allergic in nature or due to worm infestation.

Share this article with your friends may they need this information!

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.