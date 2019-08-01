Powerful drink, instantly cleansing the respiratory tract: nose free, breath clean!
Infection acute respiratory infection our body reacts the abundant secretion of mucus in the nasopharynx and such unpleasant symptoms as nasal congestion, lacrimation, edema of the mucosa and paranasal sinuses, and headache.
How to treat nasal congestion
This powerful drink has a detoxifying and antiviral effect. It is ideal for fighting colds, flu, sinusitis, relieves nasal congestion. Its action is aimed at strengthening the immune system and fight infection.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 medium onion
- 2 tbsp. water
- juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tbsp. honey
PREPARATION AND APPLICATION
- Slice the onion not too thick rings, pour water and boil on moderate heat for 15 minutes.
- Take off from heat, let it brew 5 minutes, strain. When the drink has cooled slightly, add honey and lemon juice.
- Turned out daily drink. Take the tool in small portions during the day.
How to withdraw mucus
As a result of frequent colds in the nose and throat slime, which leads to deterioration of smell and hearing, loss of memory and attention.
Take a rule every day to wash the nose with saline: this procedure stimulates the expectoration of mucus, is the prevention of flu and colds.
It is also useful to carry out a special facial massage: it gives good results, especially in combination with other treatments.
In the video below, shows the procedure of a massage to help nasal congestion and removing mucus from the nasopharynx.
And yet if, after the taken measures, the state is not improving, but the stuffy nose remains, turn to the doctor for diagnosis. You might have accumulation of mucus allergic in nature or due to worm infestation.
