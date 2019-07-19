Powerful earthquake in Greece: tourists and locals panic (photos)
A strong earthquake occurred in Athens on 19 July, causing panic among the local population and tourists. The magnitude of the quake was 5.3 points.
The earthquake was felt in many homes. There was a feeling that rises the floor and move the wall of the house, after the jerk was swinging chandeliers witnesses said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 12.9 km with the epicenter at 23 km North-West of Athens in the area of the settlement of magoula. In many areas there were faults with mobile phones and in power supply. The damage is no information.
It is known that a few people stuck in elevators that stopped for lack of current. Information on victims or destructions did not arrive yet.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, in October of 2018, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.9 was recorded in the waters of the Ionian sea is 122 km South-West of the Greek city of Patras, about 300 km from Athens. The epicenter was recorded in the night of Friday of the earthquake had coordinates 37.48 degrees North latitude and East longitude 20.72.
