Powerful explosion in Kabul: 68 people injured
In Kabul powerful explosion. As a result of incident at least 68 people were injured, reports channel with reference to the Ministry of health of Afghanistan.
“According to the official representative of the Ministry of health of Sahidulla of Mara, as a result of explosion in Kabul, injured at least 68 people,” – said in a microblog channel on Twitter.
Earlier media reported about a strong explosion that occurred in the morning in a police district # 16 near the logistics center of the defense Ministry in Kabul. Reporters noted that after the incident, two attackers continue to resist the security forces of the building under construction across the street. To the scene arrived forces of the special forces.
We will remind, in the beginning of June in Kabul as a result of three explosions killed two people, another 24 were injured