Powerful healing properties of dogwood are called experts
Experts in the field of dietetics called the main beneficial properties of the berries of the dogwood. The fruit of this shrub has long been known for its healing powers.
According to legend, when God was handing out people, animals, flowers, shrubs and trees, one Shaytan liked the dogwood. It is early flowering and, therefore, was one of the first to ripen. The sorcerer waited a long time, but the fruits of plants continued to be sour and hard. He left them and went away, but soon they ripe. People collected sour-sweet berries and laughed at the devil, who missed their luck. According to rumors, that dogwood treated patients Hippocrates, and each time the effect was startling. These dark red and almost black berries that ripen in late August — early September, have amazing properties. They can be treated from diarrhea, as they contain tandem with astringent effect. Dogwood lowers blood sugar levels, so useful for diabetics, it saves if you have problems with appetite, helps with beriberi, gout, hypertension, anemia, and even varicose veins. In addition, dogwood fruits improve the condition of people suffering from low enzyme activity of the pancreas.
Dogwood contains huge amount of vitamin C, and jelly and juice from it is included in the diet of astronauts. The fruits of Cornel wood prolong life and help with problems with male potency. The berries contain vitamins of group P, aimed at strengthening immunity. The juice from cornelian cherry fruit has a powerful tonic effect and significantly invigorating. Dogwood berries improve metabolism and even prevent the development of sclerosis.