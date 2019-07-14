Powerful magnetic storm coming upon the Earth: the threat and how to survive
15 Jul expected the most powerful storm in the last 10 years. The cause of geomagnetic storms — explosions on the Sun, the echoes of which reach the Ground.What you need to do to reduce the appearance of magnetic storms on health and well-being.
On this day, preferably longer to be on the street, decrease physical activity and avoid stressful situations.
The influence of magnetic storms on humans
- rapidly deteriorating health;
- some experience of headache;
- the climate suffer from the pressure surges;
- may appear irritability, apathy;
- many suffer from insomnia or Vice versa drowsiness.
How to protect yourself from the effects of magnetic storms
- need to give up junk food;
- drink more water or mint tea;
- do not drink alcohol the day before meteodata and day meteodata;
- we need to abandon long-distance travel;
- to solve this complex problem;
- if you have a chronic illness, you need to keep on hand medications, as the disease can deteriorate;
- It will affect people’s mood and their health.
Magnetic storm of July 15, 2019 total apathy and drowsiness. People will be dizzy. Even numerisation people vomiting and shivering.
To best protect yourself from the effects of the magnetic storm, the experts suggest a good night’s sleep the day before and the day itself meteodata not to overeat heavy meals and try not to be nervous, to abandon the cardio, preferring them for long walks.
People with chronic diseases to check drug costs in advance. And even those who do not complain of health, doctors are told to observe the drinking mode, replacing coffee drinks herbal teas, and ideally pure water.
Following a magnetic storm is expected on July 29. But in the end she will be much less than that of the previous one.
- need to go out shortly before bedtime and go to bed on time.