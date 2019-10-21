Powerful magnetic storm is delayed: when will meteodata in October
In Ukraine until the end of October are expected to be two powerful magnetic storms. They will one after another, on 24 and 25 October.
The 26th will still remain high solar activity. But then the magnetosphere will calm down and the storms will not be until almost the middle of November.
What is a magnetic storm
A geomagnetic storm is a disturbance in the Earth’s magnetosphere under the influence of the Sun. This happens when solar wind streams coming to the Earth and begin to interact with its magnetosphere.
As a result of solar flares into space is thrown a huge number of protons and electrons, and some of them for one or two days reaches the earth’s atmosphere. The Earth’s magnetic field captures charged particles from outer space. Too strong a stream of particles perturbs the planet’s magnetic field, which magnetic field characteristics are strongly and rapidly changing. When the geomagnetic storm enhanced ring current of the Earth, which is constantly present in the radiation belts of the planet.
The magnetic field perturbation has a negative status as on communications and electronics, and physical well-being of people, especially sensitive to the weather. Can worsen chronic diseases. Many in this period complain of headaches, fatigue, lethargy, drowsiness, dizziness, tachycardia and other unpleasant symptoms.
However, science is definitely not proven the impact (or non-effect) of magnetic storms on health, and some experts believe that deterioration can be caused by psychological reasons. However, it is necessary to listen to recommendations of doctors, to ease the period of the magnetic storm.
How to survive a magnetic storm
In the period of the magnetic storm doctors advise to refrain from alcohol, fatty and spicy foods. It is also recommended to drink plenty of water.
Need to get some sleep. Try to go to sleep too late and to ensure that the sleep time was at least 8 hours.
In the morning should do exercise, take a shower contrasty. This is necessary in order to accelerate blood circulation and stretch your joints.
Spend as much time as possible outdoors. Sunlight is a source of vitamin D and also thanks to him, increases the production of hormones that contribute to a good mood. Also walking is a good option for physical activity.
But from serious sports training should be abandoned, not to perezagruzite the body. You should avoid all types of stress, both physical and psychological.
Hypertensive patients, people with chronic diseases is necessary when the magnetic storm to always have on hand drugs that they usually drink.