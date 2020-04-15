Powerful processor and crisis price: Apple introduced the new iPhone SE for $399
Apple introduced the iPhone SE the second generation. As SE the original iPhone, released in 2016, the new model is equipped with a processor from the most advanced iPhone to date, Packed in a case from an older model. The new SE looks the same as iPhone 8 2017 year, but it has the A13 processor Bionic, which is installed in iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, writes “Medusa”.
Housing “as the iPhone 8” means that the iPhone screen diagonal 4.7 inch Home button with sensor Touch ID fingerprint at the bottom of the front panel glass and back cover. The body is made of aluminum and protected from moisture and dust. Unblock the face of the iPhone it is impossible — there is no FaceID.
The presentation for journalists, which took place on 15 April, Apple said that the new SE follows the same principles as the original model: availability, good performance and small size. While over the years phones have become more and if earlier the most popular screen size among users was 4 inches (so was the iPhone SE), now it is 4.7 inches, the company has sold over 500 million iPhones.
IPhone SE only one back camera — 12 megapixels as the iPhone 11. The phone supports portrait mode for both rear and front camera, but it works only when taking pictures of people: using machine learning to iPhone parts of a person and blur out the background. Early portrait mode in selfie camera was only on models Face ID.
Main camera iPhone SE also supports the Smart function of HDR, which first appeared in the iPhone XS, and shoot video in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.
And 8 iPhone, the new iPhone supports wireless charging. It also introduced support for two SIM-cards: physical and eSIM. iPhone SE will be available in black, white and red (with front panel in all three versions is black).
In the US pre-order the new model will open April 17. The model with 64 gigabytes of memory will cost $ 399. There will also be versions available with 128 and 256 gigabytes. Each buyer of the new iPhone, Apple gives an annual subscription service with movies and TV series Apple TV+.
