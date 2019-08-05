Powerful ripped: there’s a new video from the scene of explosions in warehouses in Russia
From-for explosions on an Arsenal in the Krasnoyarsk region (Russia) planned evacuation next to the Kamenka settlements.
Russian media, citing doctors reported two wounded. Meanwhile, the network continues to publish videos taken in the area of emergency.
In the village of Kamenka near the town of Achinsk in the Krasnoyarsk Region there was a fire in military warehouses. Heard the explosions of shells, people are evacuated. Video: correspondent of TV channel “Wasp” pic.twitter.com/gPipvTnosl
— MBH Media (@MBKhMedia) August 5, 2019
Caution, there is profanity.
Witnesses removed the explosions in the military unit in Kamenka settlement of Krasnoyarsk Krai pic.twitter.com/rbdSln0mdj
— April 10 (@buch1004) August 5, 2019
In Krasnoyarsk region the burning and exploding military ammunition depots. Evacuate the nearest village of Kamenka
In the hospital with shrapnel wounds delivered two people pic.twitter.com/BVgkE3fl33
Lentic (@oldLentach) August 5, 2019
As previously reported “FACTS”, the network has posted video of the aftermath of the explosion at a defense plant in Russian Dzerzhinsk, filmed from the air.
