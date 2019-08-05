Powerful ripped: there’s a new video from the scene of explosions in warehouses in Russia

From-for explosions on an Arsenal in the Krasnoyarsk region (Russia) planned evacuation next to the Kamenka settlements.

Russian media, citing doctors reported two wounded. Meanwhile, the network continues to publish videos taken in the area of emergency.

As previously reported “FACTS”, the network has posted video of the aftermath of the explosion at a defense plant in Russian Dzerzhinsk, filmed from the air.

