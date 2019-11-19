Powerful showers and snowfall: on the South-West of the USA will fall from two winter storms
Western and South-Western States of the United States are under the threat of heavy rains or snowfall in the South — West of the country unite two powerful snow storm.
The biggest threat to the merger of two strong weather systems — sudden and profuse flooding, which may affect areas from southern California to Arizona, Nevada and Utah to the South. This writes ABC News.
In the second half of the day on Tuesday, November 19, the southern storm will displace tropical moisture in the South-West, which would entail heavy rain and possible flash flood in from San Diego to Phoenix and Tucson.
Meanwhile, Northern storm system will spread snow over the Northern Rockies.
To noon and evening of Wednesday, November 20, the two storms to merge into one big storm system, which stretches from the Plains to the South-West, bringing snow to the Rocky mountains and upper Midwest, and torrential rain from San Diego to the territory of the Plains.
This will be the first significant winter storm for southern California and southern Nevada. In Arizona, there are three inches (7.6 cm) of rain that can cause flash flood.
In the mountains North of Las Vegas possible loss of 1 to 2 ft (30-60 cm) of snow.