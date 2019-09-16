Pray: friends Anastasia Zavorotnyuk expressed words of support
Friends and colleagues of the actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, the health of which survive not only her family, but many fans have expressed words of support. “Nanny Vick” has dedicated a special edition of the program “Let them talk”.
To the family of the actress turned TV presenter Dmitry Shepelev, whose wife Zhanna Friske in 2015, passed away after a battle with brain tumor. Say, the same diagnosis and Zavorotnyuk.
“The family of Nasti it is very important to do what at the time I didn’t. Namely: to make an official public statement. Not to attract attention, it has enough is the burden of publicity: public people should say what happens to him. This will free them from many worries and concerns in the future. This will now free them from speculation, it will help to concentrate on helping your loved one, and save yourself from review fabrications, gossip, who are now multiplying These stories are similar in other parts — in the birth of a child, in lightning speed of the development of the disease, but the Parallels end… no matter what happens, be strong.”, — said Dmitry Shepelev.
Neighbour Anastasia and Peter Chernyshev, skater Alexei Yagudin admitted that she often saw the ambulance at the house of stars.
“We live in the same village with them. In the spring we with Nastya participated in the filming of the pilot episode one of the gear is completely normal she looked, was very cheerful. And in the summer while walking with the kids, I saw a carriage “Ambulance”, which almost every day was on duty outside her house…”, — said Yagudin.
Also the star friends Express support Anastasia in the network. Singer Nikolai Baskov, recently lost his father, posted a video with an actress and wished the family strength and endurance.
“Found this video with the beautiful and vivacious @a_zavorotnyuk and so hard to admit what we’re all saying and sincerely worried!!! Strength and durability the family Understand what is happening with the family, as he recently all this he survived”, — wrote the Basques.
View this post in Instagram
Actress Nonna Grishaeva said that Nastya she had.
“I dreamt about you… Beautiful, sophisticated, with the eyes of a frightened DOE… Huddled in a corner of my old apartment and asked you to hide from journalists… I hugged you and cried with happiness that you are fine and you look beautiful… Praying for you…”, — rasstrogal recognition of the public.
Spoke rather sharply colleague on the series “My fair nanny” actress Olga Prokofieva, who played Jeanne Arkadevna. She asks not to “go into the family” and leave them alone.
“I can only say one thing — try to leave family alone. She doesn’t want to advertise, do not make the family hurt. If she wanted, she would have said Yes. They have the policy like a family by Vera Glagoleva, they want to keep it all in the family”, — she said in comments 360tv.ru.
Recall, rossm said that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is in reanimation of one of the Moscow clinics. She’s in a coma, on a ventilator. There were reports that the actress had developed pneumonia and multiple organ failure. Native actress her condition does not comment. My mother, husband and children are close with the actress.
. He recommends to be near Anastasia.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter