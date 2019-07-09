Prayer that miraculously can change your life
Its effect is very strong, always works. The results will be stunning.
After reading this prayer in your life will start to happen real miracles – a remarkable event that now you can’t imagine. Can show up distant relatives who wish to rewrite part of your property, you may receive an offer of a new job with an incredibly high salary, or just some people decide to give you a gift that will change your life.
Prayer is to be read morning and evening half-asleep. Read about a month (although the results may appear earlier). I am in my life used it 3 times (all 3 times I got amazing results). At the last moment, when I’m quite desperate, with me there were some things that changed the whole course of my life for the better. Happened to me miracles, which to the ordinary person, living the measured life, even hard to believe.
This prayer is from the book “the Magic power of the mind” by Joseph Murphy.
“The gifts of God are my gifts. I enjoyed every moment of the day. To me the divine harmony, peace and abundance. Divine love comes from me, blessing everyone who comes into my environment. Divine love heals me now. I’ll fear no evil because God is with me. I’m always surrounded by the sacred aura of divine love and power. I claim, feel, know and believe firmly and positively that the spell of divine love and vigilance direct, heal and take care of all of my family and those I love.
I forgive everyone and I sincerely radiate God’s love, peace and goodwill to all people, wherever they were. In the center of my being at peace, a world of God. In this stillness I feel His strength, leadership and love of His Holy Presence. I am divinely guided in all my ways. I am a pure channel for divine love, truth and beauty. I feel like It flows through me river of the world. I know that all my problems are dissolved in the mind of God. The ways of God are my ways. The words that I speak, where I send them. I rejoice and offer my gratitude, knowing that they will receive the answer to his prayer. And so it is.”
Read sincerely, with a sense of this prayer. And you will definitely get amazing results. This prayer is universal. Suitable for anyone and will help to improve life.