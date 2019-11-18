Prayer “the angel of my birth” — the most powerful amulet for the body and soul!
Very powerful prayer is! Myself ,in my mind, I know a little,but in this Church reading for the FIRST time. Thank you!
Do you need prayer man? Need! In its life-giving power no one doubts! She’s like a breath of fresh air! It is like a spring of living water — heals, protects from troubles, gives strength to overcome all adversity.
Regardless, there is suspicion of damage or not, you took it or you didn’t, once a year, make yourself a ward to in the future has not touched you not only a negative impact, but all sorts of misfortunes.
Among the many prayers there is a prayer which few know, but she’s still there! This prayer is a miraculous talisman, for those who piously believe in the power of prayer. Turning to his angel of his birth — do not read every day, to the angel appeal only once a year — don’t miss this important point!
How to read a prayer? Just getting out of bed, say a prayer — sincere, soulful!
PRAYER — ANGEL OF MY BIRTH
“Angel of my birth.
Give me your blessing
From trouble, sorrow, deliverance,
From my enemies nine deviateed,
From the slander and blasphemy in vain,
From disease sudden and terrible,
By the edge in the darkness, the poison in the Cup
The beast more often
From the sight of Herod and his army,
From the wrath and punishment
From animal wolves,
The eternal cold and fire,
From hunger and black day
Save, save me.
And now, in my last hour,
My angel, be with me
Stand at the head, ease my care.
In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy spirit.
Amen.”