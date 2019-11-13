Praying all Ukraine: the lady with cancer Alla Mazur supported in the network
The famous TV host of 1+1 TV channel Alla Mazur, who recently said that she was diagnosed with cancer, supported in the network.
Several thousand Ukrainians wished Mazur to beat cancer, but also stressed that we pray for her health.
“Praying for You the whole Ukraine, because he knows and loves the whole Ukraine and not only. I wish you a speedy recovery!!! You are the best!!!” — commentators write.
They tell the presenter your story of successful struggle with cancer, I advise you to do whatever the doctors say, and to believe the best. “Allah, everything will be fine! You just discovered the problem, it is the key to success”, — assured the commentators.
Note that many message Mazur about the disease made me think about the need for timely treatment to doctors.
We will remind, earlier about his struggle with cancer, said presenter Yanina Sokolova.
