Pre-booking of seats and distancing: how are we going to relax on the beaches this summer
Coastal resort city in Canet den Berenguer, Spain, hopes to open its beaches in June. On the beaches you will use a new booking system for the allocation of seats, to allow visitors to keep a distance, writes Travel+Leasure.
Canet den Berenguer, Mediterranean beach town near Valencia, and establish a system layout with a grid in the sand, which will be available by reservation only. Those who want to place will have to download the app to book the place and time.
“This summer will be different, told CNN the mayor Pere Joan Antoni Chord. — Between campers will be more space. Beach business class”.
According to plan Chords, around the sand will be distributed system networks, outlining the square areas that visitors can book. Each of the regions separated by a distance of 5 feet (1.8 meters).
On the beach will allow a visit to the 5,000 people a day, which is about half its normal capacity. People who will be able to get one of 5,000 seats, will have the opportunity to book a place in the morning or afternoon, but not both. Arrival time will also be shifted to avoid crowding at the entrance to the beach.
When visitors arrive at the beach, they will need to check-in to confirm reservation. After the registration of visitors will take on their Mechta — to avoid confusion and unnecessary mixing between sunbathers.
On the other side of the country, the Atlantic beaches of Sanxenxo are planning to restrict the flow of tourists in the queue. Also, the beach is divided into sections, with wooden fences and cords razmeshalsya squares, each of which is separated by at least 5 feet (1.5 meters). A section for couples as well as larger sections for groups of people.
City hope to open their beaches in June, but are unable to announce the exact date until the quarantine in Spain will not be completely removed. Spain emerges from the regime of restrictions in four stages.
bookmark