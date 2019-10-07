Precious moments: Dmitry Montik tour showed the grown sons (photo)
Popular Ukrainian actor Dmitry Montik (MONATIK), recently released a hot video, shot in Cuba, went on international tour. On the weekends in Europe came his wife Irina Demicheva sons Daniel and Plato. Star family spent an unforgettable weekend in Vienna. They were walking around the Austrian capital, visiting museums and the zoo.
Touching pictures of her grown-up sons Dmitry shared on Instagram. Moments with family Monatic calls the most expensive in life.
“Such precious moments. Nothing, today, can not be more beautiful than your family, who comes to you during the tour. Remember every moment, every seconds… You… we Have today a huge celebration,” wrote Monatic under the photo with sons.
From Vienna the family went to Munich, where a concert MONATIK.
The boy singer is still not showing. Says he’ll do it when the boys they want.
