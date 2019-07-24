Pregnancy after 40 years old. What you need to know?
Conscious motherhood from the European trend turns into Russian. Now it is no surprise to mothers who, after 30 years give birth to the firstborn.
Statistics show that every year becomes more and more women who give birth to children after 40 years. Modern medical advances have made it possible to become mothers women, for whom a few decades ago pregnancy would be a miracle.
Doctors believe that after 40 years, to better plan for the second or any subsequent pregnancy. The fact is that with age, accumulate a variety of diseases that can hinder pregnancy, and reduced fertility. But even if this is your first baby, the pregnancy and successful birth very real.
If you are planning a pregnancy in adulthood, it is recommended to do a test on antimullerian hormone. This analysis helps to accurately determine how many eggs are left in reserve. This is important because you can determine the time frame when there may come a pregnancy.
But even if the cells there are very few, you can fool mother nature, freezing their. In the future it will be possible to use a surrogate mother. Have the experience, when women have children already in menopause, but it is a fairly difficult test for the body – you need to be in good health.