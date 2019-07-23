Pregnancy Nicole Kidman turned out to be fake
Reports that Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is pregnant, turned out to be fake. As already reported “FACTS”, a few days ago the American magazine Star posted on the cover of their latest issue a photo of 52-year-old actress and her husband Keith urban. The headline claimed that a happy wife expecting third child.
It was further given a detailed story of a “reliable source”. As emphasized by the publication, Nicole announced the happy news with my close girlfriends. Star allegedly got this exclusive information from some of them. It was even alleged that a child will be born to Christmas.
The online edition Gossip Cop, specializing in checking, celebrity gossip, decided to find out the truth. The official representative of Kidman with indignation said: “the story of Star 100 percent not true!”
As Gossip Cop sarcastically suggests, “a reliable source” was apparently the same man who two years ago told the Star that Kidman and urban are getting divorced and divide $ 300 million.
We will remind, the singer Keith urban is the second husband of the famous actress. They were married on 25 June 2006 in Sydney. The couple have two daughters, the eldest Sunday rose born in 2008, the youngest faith Margaret was born in 2010 via a surrogate mother.
Her first husband, Kidman was Tom cruise. They married in December 1990 after a joint filming of the movie “Days of thunder”. While, Nicole couldn’t get pregnant, and Tom decided to take care of foster children. They have a daughter Isabella and son Connor. In February 2001, the couple broke up. Filed for divorce, Tom. It was issued in August 2001. Currently, foster daughter and son almost did not communicate with Kidman. They became Scientologists for example Cruz.
By the way, Star is not the first “yellow” edition, which announces Nicole pregnant. In the fall of 2018, “distinguished” magazine In Touch. One of Kidman seemed to him a little, and he said that the child is waiting and also Julia Roberts.
