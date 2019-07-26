“Pregnancy test?” Photos from the bathroom Nastya Kamenskih intrigued fans
Despite the fact that the famous Ukrainian singer Nastya Kamensky recently married the captain, she, fortunately, does not become a “sedate married woman”, but rather began to spread, the more relaxed photos.
So, recently the singer shared candid self, remembering himself in the bathroom. Kamensky posed for the camera in their underwear. White bottoms and tops perfectly emphasized her feminine figure and a tan acquired in Turkey.
“Surely you’re wondering how my day’s going. Now tell. I’m a man of time management and do not like to waste time, so I have everything painted. I stick to a schedule that allows all time and go towards your goals. I love waking up at 6 am and start the day with sport: if I’m home, I go to the gym or Jogging, and if on the road are engaged in the gym of the hotel”, the singer wrote in the caption for the photo.
While Kamensky said that morning workouts energize her cheerfulness and energy for the whole day. Nastya also said that the eats on schedule and tries to go to bed not later than 23 hours.
Fans praised the figure of the performer. “Sweet girl”; “Juicy”; “So cute!” — I wrote to her fans.
There were those who reproached the nasty racy photos. “You are already married. Why every time so show yourself?” — is perplexed one of the users.
At the same time, many fans were interested in the subject that Kamensky holds in his hand: “Is that a pregnancy test?!” We heard many arguments “for” and “against”, but after a short discussion, the users came to the conclusion that it’s just a toothbrush.
Recall that after the wedding, Nastya Kamensky and Potap husband had a rest in the Turkish resort, and then went back to work. Recently a couple shared a bed photo. The artist has also shown active in the fight against the “Turkish pounds”.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Nastya Kamensky not going to rest on our laurels and rapidly spins all its projects. In particular, apart from concerts, it has become one of the judges and coaches star of the show “X-factor” on TV channel “STB”. In the framework of the project, the actress still visits the shooting, charming the audience and all fans of spectacular images. One of his new outfit that she had posted to Instagram users called him “the bird of happiness of tomorrow”.
