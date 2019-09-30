Pregnant amber rose showed huge belly
September 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The ex-girlfriend of Kanye West very soon give birth to a second child.
35-year-old amber rose is in the final months of the second pregnancy. And until the baby is born, she enjoys the company of her lover and the father of the unborn child of Alexander “A. E.” Edwards. For Dating in Los Angeles amber chose sneakers and tight-fitting outfit that emphasized her more grown belly.
By the way, the stomach size star complained to his followers in may. However, judging by the photos, all kilos amber left it in the stomach.
Recall that amber rose is a six year old son, Sebastian from her marriage to musician Wiz Khalifa. From 2008 to 2010, the girl was tied up relationship with rapper Kanye West, which she says reluctantly.