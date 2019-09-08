Pregnant Ashley Graham came to light in a revealing dress
Plus-size model Ashley Graham, who very soon will be the first time mom visited the traditional party of Harper’s Bazaar Icons.
The party was held on Friday, September 6. For the event, future star mom wore a slinky dress with sheer lace skirt in which Graham boldly exposed legs, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the Telegraph.
Complements the image of the celebrity black sandals with a low heel and a colorless nail Polish.
Recall, on her first pregnancy model Ashley Graham announced on August 14. On this day, she and her husband Justin Erwin celebrated the 9th anniversary of marriage, and therefore the announcement of the completion of the family was symbolic. Still unknown, will be the star a boy or a girl.
To stylists Ashley made her sleek makeover with light brown hands and Ludovisi lips. Not less brightly and looked the Hoop with rhinestones that fit perfectly under the dress of the model.