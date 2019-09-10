Pregnant Ashley Graham came to the podium in a gown with a daring slit
September 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
31-year-old model plus-size Ashley Graham in spite of its interesting position continues to be published in a secular society, and even participates in fashion shows.
Weekend celebrity visited the show of new collection of the brand Christian Siriano.
On the show Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya Ashley Graham came to the podium. She was dressed in a pea dress with a wide belt at the waist and a wide-brimmed hat. The dress was quite a bold cut, but she confidently walked it down the runway, once again holding himself over her belly.