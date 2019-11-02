Pregnant Ashley Graham continues to attend social events
November 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Despite the fact that the model soon to give birth, she continues to attend various events.
Ashley Graham was caught by the paparazzi in new York when she went on one entertaining show. The model was dressed in a knitted short dress of a mustard color, which emphasized her huge pregnant belly with spicy neckline.
We think the outfit was too short, because in it she lit up a cellulite on legs.
Dress Graham combined with black ankle boots with heels pionowym. Hair was collected in hair high beam, releasing one strand at the front. Makeup Ashley focused on the black arrows.
TSN