Pregnant Ashley Graham continues to wear tight dresses and heels
October 20, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Famous model plus size is waiting for her first child.
Ashley’s Instagram is full of her “pregnant” photos. And if at the beginning of her pregnancy she said she was not feeling well, but now, it seems that Graham is enjoying the pregnancy. She leads an active social life and even sports and yoga.
As for the clothes, and then Ashley stayed true to herself – she continues to wear her figure tight outfits and high heels.
So, on one of the events she came in a black slinky dress and sandals with ties around the ankles.
Ashley also showed her the image in grey closed dress. Model collected the hair in a ponytail and did natural makeup.