Pregnant Ashley Graham is enjoying a break from social networks
Ashley Graham from the first days of her pregnancy trying to keep subscribers informed of your condition – emotional and physical. Do not forget the girl to demonstrate the situation from all sides, showing a big belly, stretch marks and extra pounds. But, apparently, now the buxom beauty has decided to finally dedicate time only to yourself and your child.
Ashley shared an unusual video: it swings in a hammock amid the picturesque nature, touching her belly. She is dressed only in a loose shirt and bikini. “It took me a week to disengage and disconnect from networks for my baby… I didn’t realize how much I needed a break from technology until we completely lost touch! Thanks @bookingcom for an amazing vacation. I’d like to stay a few days in this beautiful place!” – said 31-year-old model on his page in Instagram.
Ashley enjoys the peace and quiet (photo: instagram.com/ashleygraham)
Well, it’s no surprise that Ashley took a break from work and excessive attention to his person. Despite the pregnancy, she is still active, visiting many activities, walking on the catwalk, and developing a collection. While trying to emphasize their position, as evidenced by her sexy outfits.
For example, one of the last bright outputs, Graham was held about a week ago. She tried on a slinky dress Golf, thanks to which once again demonstrated its curvy shape and tummy. She wore it pulled back in a high ponytail, makeup done arrow and a brown eye shadow that highlighted her bright eyes.
The photo caused quite a stir among subscribers buxom beauty, as ordinary people, and celebrities. “You’re so beautiful,” could not resist in the review of Dutch supermodel Doutzen Croesus. “You’re damn good,” added his enthusiastic review of the famous model Anna Vyalitsyna, also known as one of the girlfriends Irina Shayk.