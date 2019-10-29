Pregnant Ashley Graham posing in tight latex dress
Plus-size model highlighted by a big belly tight dress.
American model plus-size Ashley Graham stunned fans with his cocky way.
So, to all the saints — the Halloween, the pregnant model decided to prepare in advance and to embody the image of the cartoon character Jessica rabbit, the heroine of Noir novels about rabbit Roger.
The photographs, which the star published in his Instagram, she poses in a tight red latex dress that emphasized her big pregnant belly. Complements the image of Ashley purple gloves, a red wig and bright makeup.
Husband model Justin Irwin has prepared together with loved ones in the way the American wrestler Randy savage (Macho Man).
“Randy savage came across Jessica rabbit this Halloween,” added Ashley Graham in the signature.