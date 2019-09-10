Pregnant Ashley Graham wore to the party daring outfit, showing cellulite
Pregnant Ashley Graham continues to attend social events and parties. Recently she became a guest of the party Harper’s Bazaar Icons held in the framework of the new York fashion week.
The model chosen for your output black bodycon lace dress with feathers at the hem. The outfit perfectly stressed pregnant belly Graham. The high slit allowed her to show off their legs, not hesitating even cellulite.
The evening Ashley added black sandals heels, earrings with stones and black Hoop, decorated with stones. Her hair was gathered in a ponytail with a smooth parting and face had a makeover with a focus on the blush.