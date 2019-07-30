Pregnant Bar Refaeli enjoys holiday in the pool

July 30, 2019
Recently, the 34-year-old Israeli model Bar Refaeli announced her third pregnancy.

Беременная Бар Рафаэли наслаждается отдыхом в бассейне

The first trimester of her third pregnancy is over, and the Bar returned to a sufficiently intense workouts in the gym. In his Instagram model shared with followers a short video showing how moving. Her belly is already quite noticeable.

Refaeli also published a picture, where basking in the pool on an air mattress. The girl adores this holiday and their two previous pregnancy spent just relaxing by the pool or on the beach.

Vitamin D is definitely very useful and especially pregnant women. Bar was very lucky that she has the opportunity to relax, isn’t it?

