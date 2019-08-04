Pregnant Bar Refaeli posed in a bikini lying in the pool

34-year-old Israeli model is waiting for her third child.

Беременная Бар Рафаэли позировала в бикини, лёжа в бассейне

Now many resting –basking on the beach sunbathing by the sea or pool. Bar has already shown the picture of basking in the pool on an air mattress.

And here she decided to show her figure in a bikini. Refaeli is in the pool, her blue bikini. The figure of the Bar has changed significantly – the stomach is already markedly increased, as have acquired a larger volume of the breast model.

Recall that a Bar is married to businessman ADI Ezra. The couple have two daughters, Liv and El. About who is waiting for Refaeli, she says.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.