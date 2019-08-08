Pregnant Blake lively walks with her daughters in new York
Third pregnancy 31-year-old Blake lively is not in full view of the paparazzi: actress rarely gets into the lenses of photographers, as it reduced the number of public outputs. Sometimes, however, it is still possible to see — for example, on the streets of new York, walking with children. Yesterday it happened, and reporters caught Blake with her daughters, returning from an event.
Girls four-year-old James and two year old INES, in their pink outfits were like disney princesses, and Blake and not immediately possible to recognize the Hollywood star — actress tried to disguise himself with a hat.
While Blake was talking to my friend, my daughter ran around her, playing with each other than amused mother. But immediately obeyed her when a cab pulled up and had to go home.
What Blake lively and Ryan Reynolds expecting a third child, it became known in may. It is expected that the baby will be born in September. The couple always said he wanted a big family and “normal” children to grow up in normal conditions as possible given the fact that their parents are Hollywood celebrities:
We want to have our children had the same normal life as we in the childhood. We don’t want to deprive them of what we had, because then we will feel real selfish,
— once admitted Blake.