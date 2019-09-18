Pregnant bride died on the way to the altar: the child was saved (photos, video)
Wedding of residents of the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo Jessica Guedes and Flavio of Goncalves turned into a tragedy. 30-year-old bride, the pregnancy was six months, started feeling sick in the car that brought her to Church, where she was waiting for Flavio and guests. She complained of dizziness and neck pain. Accompanying her family members decided that she’s just nervous before the ceremony. However, the young woman suddenly lost consciousness and fell. In the Church of broke one of her relatives screaming that Jessica is bad. Flavio hurried to the bride. She briefly came to and managed to tell him, “Baby, I’m here.”
Guedes was hastily taken to the hospital. It turned out that she developed preeclampsia — a pregnancy complication in which blood pressure dostigaet such a high level that there is a threat to the life of the mother and child.
To save the life of Jessica, the doctors were unable the cause of death was a stroke. But during an emergency caesarean section failed to save a child. Premature girl called Sophie is feeling well, although her birth weight is 930 grams. The next two months she will spend in the hospital.
Native Jessica say that her pregnancy was normal and no one even suspected could happen. Left happy video of Jessica in a wedding dress that was made a few hours before her death. And touching footage, a woman with her daughter.
As writes Daily Mail, the 31-year-old Goncalves, a fire Lieutenant, was left a single father with a baby in her arms.
Flavio says that while experiencing grief and joy, finding solace in his newborn daughter. “I still can’t believe it happened. I feel like I’m in a sad movie. And you cry and cry and cry, but then you leave the theater knowing that it’s just a movie. However in my case this movie will never end and the suffering will continue forever,” he said.
