Pregnant daughter Susan Sarandon broke up with her husband after eight years of marriage
34-year-old actress Eva Amurri and 38-year-old Kyle Martino decided to leave. About the changes in his personal life daughter of Susan Sarandon became known from her Instagram, where Eva and Kyle issued a joint statement.
In our family begins a new stage. After much deliberation and work on the relationship, we made the difficult decision to leave as a couple. We will strive together to raise our three beautiful children. A lot of respect for each other and grateful for all that we had in those ten years. Gradually, we understood that our path to happiness lies in another direction — the official statement of the spouses.
The daughter of Italian filmmaker Franco Amurri and American actress Susan Sarandon was married to athlete Oct 29, 2011.
Eva and Kyle are raising five-year old daughter Marlowe Mae and three year old son of major James. Eva became pregnant with a son after failing again to become a mother in 2015, she suffered a miscarriage in the ninth week of pregnancy. The birth of a major couple captured in the photo.
In September this year, the parents reported that they would have a third child — a son.