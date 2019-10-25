Pregnant Jenna Dewan and Steve Qazi, after the broadcast of the TV show
Jenna Dewan called for the broadcast of the TV show Watch What Happens Live, where he presented his memoir, “you’re Graceful: the search for beauty and balance in modern life.”
Beloved actress Steve Qazi, from which Jenna is pregnant, was also present at the filming of the program and strongly supported it. To record program of Dewan chose a dress of carrot color, which emphasized her rounded belly. Steve was dressed in dark jeans, a sweater and a leather jacket.
On the show Jenna has presented new excerpts from his autobiographical book. In particular, the conversation touched them with Channing Tatum daughter Everly, and her relationship to novels mom.
I was afraid to move forward, to begin a new relationship. Date? And how it will react to my daughter? Everly fun, but very modest girl, she’s shy of men. She needs time to get comfortable and to trust other people. I thought she would be jealous suitors, and fears through life was ahead of me, writes Jenna in the book.
Steve quickly found a common language with Everly, and she really liked. They get along well and love to spend time together.
I can’t even describe the feelings I had when we first found out that Jenna is pregnant! I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life and couldn’t find a better person, which would have created a family… Evie has burst into my life. With her I learned a lot about fatherhood, because she taught me how to care for and communicate with the child. So I can’t wait till we give her a little brother and make our little family a little more, said Qazi.
Recall the first time 38-year-old Jenna and 43-year-old Steve was seen at the party in honor of Halloween in October of last year. That they are expecting a baby, it became known a month ago. For an actor, this child will be the firstborn.