Pregnant Jenna Dewen touching congratulated your favorite happy birthday
Actress touching congratulated Steve Qazi, happy birthday.
Famous American actress and dancer Jenna D yen, which is now expecting a child from her boyfriend Steve Qazi, has decided to publicly congratulate him on his birthday.
On his page on Instagram published a few romantic photos with your beloved, which was left touching words of love.
“The world is a better place since the day you were born. Your strength, gentleness, humour and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I’m the happiest girl in the world because I love you and loved you. Happy birthday Steve Qazi,” wrote Jenna.
He Steve also commented on the touching words of Duenn: “Thank you for what you will be the mother of my child. This is the best gift.”
Congratulations Qazi also joined family, friends and fans of stars.
“Happy birthday, Steve Qazi. I hope this year will be even better,” leave in the comments your congratulations to the daughter of demi Moore, Rummer Willis; “the Best boys, born on this day,” wrote the actress Kate Bosworth.
Recall the first time Jenna D winn in the company of Steve was seen on the walk in palm springs last fall. Then they kissed and embraced, which immediately confirmed a new novel actress after her divorce from Channing Tatum.