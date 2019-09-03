Pregnant Miranda Kerr shines on the cover of Marie Claire Australia
September 3, 2019
The famous Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr is pregnant with a third child, posed for the cover of a glossy magazine Marie Claire Australia.
In an interview with Marie Claire, a pregnant Miranda Kerr revealed that her two older children can’t wait for the future replenishment in family.
For Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr, who are raising one-year-old HART, a newborn baby will be the second joint child. Recall that the model has a 8-year-old son Flynn Christopher from her ex-husband Orlando bloom.
Flynn just loves HART! He longed for a younger brother! And he copes with big brother!– said Miranda.