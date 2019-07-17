Pregnant Miranda Kerr showed a huge stomach at a social event
The other day 36-year-old Miranda Kerr, is currently expecting a third child, after a long break appeared in public. She came with her husband Evan Spiegel — on reception at the Residence de France in Beverly hills.
Guests gathered at the event, could not fail to notice that the midsection of the model is already very solid and she very soon again become a mother. Miranda still look great. She appeared at an event in blue-and-white mini dress with draped over the shoulders of the “gensoukai”. A beaming smile and a healthy complexion of the model allows to assume that her pregnancy is progressing quite well.
Recall, except for the baby that will soon be born, Miranda has two children. Older — son Flynn, she gave birth to their ex-spouse Orlando bloom, whom she divorced in 2013. under the terms of the divorce, the boy was left to live with Miranda. And when she started to meet with Spiegel, he managed to make friends with his stepfather so they could live together peacefully. In addition to Flynn, the couple has another younger son, HART, who is now little more than a year.
As far as the current pregnancy Kerr, it became known in April of this year. Then the representative of the actress according to her instructions, said: “Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to the completion of the family!”