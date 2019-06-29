Pregnant Miranda Kerr spent the evening with ex-husband Orlando bloom
In California, the opening of the exhibition dedicated to the long history of Louis Vuitton. The event was attended by many celebrities, including the ex-wife of Miranda Kerr and Orlando bloom.
On June 27 in Beverly hills opened the exhibition, the theme of which was the 160-year history of Louis Vuitton. The event met the ex-wife of Miranda Kerr and Orlando bloom. Both lovers are happy. She is in her husband’s Evan Spiegel, which is waiting for a second child, he is in his fiancée Katy Perry.
Despite the separation, Kerr and bloom have maintained friendly relations. Moreover, not so long ago, Miranda launched her cosmetic line… in the company of Katy Perry — the future wife of the ex-spouse. Girls not only spent time together, but and posed for photographers arm in arm.
In addition to Miranda and Orlando, the opening of the exhibition was also attended by Jennifer Connelly, Alicia Vikander, Nina Dobrev, Jaden Smith, Millie Bobby brown, hailee Steinfeld, Riley Keogh and other celebrities.