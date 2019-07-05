Pregnant Miranda Kerr spoke about family life with Evan Spiegel
Very soon, the 36-year-old Miranda Kerr for the third time will become a mother. Before this event, journalists are mainly interested in the model what she feels before the upcoming replenishment in the family, and find out about her family life. How about that Miranda told me in a recent conversation with reporters edition of Us Weekly.
Kerr admitted that her everyday life with 29-year-old husband Evan Spiegel and their two sons, Flynn and HART have nothing to do with the life. According to the model, most of the free time they all love to spend at home.
Evan loves to cook BBQ on the weekends. He makes great burgers and the guacamole. So our home parties are always fun and delicious!
— said Miranda.
Kerr said that they often have picnics in the back yard of his house a family company, however, sometimes call for a visit and close friends.
For the most part, we’re homebodies! We really enjoy the simplest things: your home, family picnics, time spent at the pool or on a walk,
— said Kerr.
By the way, in a recent interview, Miranda also told about their children. Thus, the model told about the eight-year-old son Flynn, born in marriage with Orlando bloom. Kerr called the boy a very gentle, kind and thoughtful, and also noted that he is very creative and draws well.
Once a week we do family yoga. Flynn is very fond of practices. We started to teach him various asanas from an early age. Now he can sit quietly and meditate for a few minutes. He is very proud of his ability. I think that yoga is great for him,
— said Kerr.
Recall that in 2010, Miranda married Orlando bloom, and a year later they had a son Flynn. In 2013, Kerr and bloom had separated. Two years later, the model has started to meet with the Creator of the app Snapchat, Evan Spiegel. Their relationship, the pair formalized in 2017, a year later they had a son HART. This spring it became known that Kerr and Spiegel are expecting their second child.