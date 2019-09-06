Pregnant Miranda Kerr with her husband at the opening of the exhibition in Los Angeles
Miranda, who is in her final weeks of pregnancy, was chosen for the release of the long dress with simple pattern accentuates the belly. Together with her husband Evan Spiegel they met with artist Christian Marklein and watched the exhibition, created in conjunction with Snapchat (the video installations of rollers are captured in this mobile application).
Cartrette Miranda child Miranda Kerr needs to be born very soon about this, Miranda said in a recent interview with Marie Clare. She also admitted that she and her husband already know the sex and name of the baby, but I don’t want to advertise it.
Miranda and Evan have a common son HART, who little more than a year. Besides, the couple together have a son and Kerr from her marriage to Orlando bloom — year-old Flynn.